6,319 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.55 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.