3,638 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

