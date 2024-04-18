The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $345.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.79. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

