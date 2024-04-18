Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $70.14 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Dollar General worth $70,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $1,808,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $144.47 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

