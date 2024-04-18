Strs Ohio Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $634.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $625.00 and its 200-day moving average is $551.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.48 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,862 shares of company stock worth $8,604,961. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

