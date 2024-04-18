Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $69.61 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.47.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

