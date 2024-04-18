Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,876 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

