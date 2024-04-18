Bull Street Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $516.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $168.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

