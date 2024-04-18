Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,531,000 after buying an additional 263,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

