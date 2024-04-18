AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.95) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of ANAB opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 119.42% and a negative net margin of 953.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,005 shares of company stock worth $3,586,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

