Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

