The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $160.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

