Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,867 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Stock Up 0.5 %

E stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. ENI had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. ENI’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of “Hold”.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

