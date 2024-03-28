Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 586 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after buying an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $147.33 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

