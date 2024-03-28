Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $153.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

