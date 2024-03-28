Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,786 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

SNN stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

