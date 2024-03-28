S.A. Mason LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

