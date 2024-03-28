S.A. Mason LLC Has $104,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.