PFG Investments LLC Invests $692,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

