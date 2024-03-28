Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 5.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 24.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Orange by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 278,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Orange by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 33,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Orange Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

