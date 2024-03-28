Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $322.25 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

