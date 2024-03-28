Highland Capital Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.57. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.