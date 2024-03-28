BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lowered by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

