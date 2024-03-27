Rockwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockwood Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.68 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.58 and its 200 day moving average is $428.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.