Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

