Vale S.A. $VALE Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Vale by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after buying an additional 19,500,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,932,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389,959 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $36,118,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $34,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $13.50 to $13.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

NYSE:VALE opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

