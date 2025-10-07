Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July $DJUL

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of DJUL opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

