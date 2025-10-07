Single Point Partners LLC Has $135.81 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

