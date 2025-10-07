Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.