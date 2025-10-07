Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.94.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.950-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Franklin Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $983,829.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,003.13. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

