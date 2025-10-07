Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.