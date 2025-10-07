Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total value of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total value of $384,838.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares in the company, valued at $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $753.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $925.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

