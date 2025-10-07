Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE LAC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
