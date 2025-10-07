Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $5.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

In related news, VP Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 353,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $3,355,104.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,247.40. The trade was a 89.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,518 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 155,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares in the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE LAC opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.43. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.