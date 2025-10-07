JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.89 and a 200 day moving average of $275.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

