iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Finland increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $675.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.08.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
