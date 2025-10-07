iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $651.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

