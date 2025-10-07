iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $651.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

