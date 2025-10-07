HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.65 and a one year high of $276.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

