HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,899 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 790.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 418,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,891,000 after acquiring an additional 324,618 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 224,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 206,310 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 474,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,218,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BIZD opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.