HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,042 Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 54.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:CRS opened at $251.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.27. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

