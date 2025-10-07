HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 428,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 721,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,018,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

