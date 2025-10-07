HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,781,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. The trade was a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $452.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.13. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $773.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.04.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

