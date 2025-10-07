HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 97.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in XPO by 11.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 12.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in XPO by 7.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. The trade was a 35.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.