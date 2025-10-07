Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.2% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV stock opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $651.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

