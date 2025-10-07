DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,661,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,208,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after buying an additional 557,576 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 146,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.32.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

