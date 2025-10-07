Corundum Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $265.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

