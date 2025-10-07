Corundum Group Inc. Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8%

XOM opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $486.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.