Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $353.36 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

