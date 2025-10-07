C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

