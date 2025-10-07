BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCTU opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.